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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

‘Maa Hai Na’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra to host new cooking comedy show on ZEE5

Contestants include Sunita Ahuja with her daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, and Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.05.26, 09:28 AM
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra File Picture

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to host cooking comedy show Maa Hai Na, which will stream on ZEE5.

The streaming platform shared the announcement on its official Instagram handle on Sunday along with a poster featuring the actress.

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“Serving up taste, drama aur maa ka judgement… a little messy, extra masti and pure magic! Maa Hai Na - Coming Soon, only on ZEE5,” read the caption.

“I’m back with a new show,” Shilpa wrote on social media.

According to a press release, the contestants include Sunita Ahuja with her daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, and Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal, among others.

“No matter how independent or fast-paced our lives become, there are certain relationships that continue to ground us, and the bond we share with our mothers is one of them. At Hindi ZEE5, we wanted to create a format that reflects this emotion through a lens that feels fresh, entertaining, and deeply relatable for younger audiences today. Maa Hai Na brings together the energy, humour, and everyday chaos of Gen Zs with the warmth, instincts, and life lessons that only a mother can bring,” Kaveri Das, chief channel officer and TV and business head of Hindi ZEE5, said in a statement.

“As we continue to experiment with newer non-fiction formats on the platform, the idea was to create a show that feels authentic to modern family dynamics while reminding audiences that no matter how much life changes, Maa Hai Na,” she added.

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