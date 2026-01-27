Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ inches closer to Rs 200-crore mark after bumper Republic Day haul

Sunny Deol's war drama Border 2 is nearing the Rs 200-crore milestone at the domestic box office, having earned over Rs 50 crore on Republic Day, as per trade reports.

According to the industry data-tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 59 crore nett on its first Monday, Rs 54.50 crore nett on Sunday, Rs 36.50 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 30 crore nett on Friday. The film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 180 crore nett.

However, as per the makers of the film, Border 2 has collected Rs 193.48 crore nett in its first four days of theatrical run: Rs 32.10 crore nett on Friday, Rs 40.59 crore nett on Saturday, Rs 57.20 crore nett on Sunday and Rs 63.48 crore on Monday.

The holiday boost amplified the film’s already stellar run, pushing its cumulative total to staggering new heights.

“This is what happens when Hindustan stands with a story,” the makers wrote on Instagram.

At the global box office, the film has accumulated Rs 212.4 crore by the end of Day 4.

With its current performance, Border 2 has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in Sunny Deol’s career. Only Gadar 2, with a lifetime collection of Rs 525.7 crore, remains ahead.

Border 2, also starring Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films. The second instalment in Dutta’s war drama franchise, which began with 1997’s Border, also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.