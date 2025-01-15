Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty honour soldiers on Indian Army Day

Border 2 actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan extolled the Indian Army’s valour, expressing their gratitude for the force's unwavering commitment to the country’s security and protection on Indian Army Day. The Test Case actress Nimrat Kaur also honoured her father, a former Indian Army officer, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya expressed his admiration for the armed forces on the occasion, ahead of the release of his debut film Sky Force. Take a look.

Varun Dhawan shared a selfie with Indian soldiers. “Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them,” wrote the 37-year-old actor, who is set to star in Anurag Singh’s Border 2, the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama. The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Pooja Bhatt also played key roles.

Varun’s Border 2 co-star, Sunny Deol also shared a heartfelt post, thanking the Indian Army for their “courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication”. Accompanying his note was a photo with jawans. Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in Border 2, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.

Suniel Shetty, who portrayed Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh in the 1997 film, shared a photo with soldiers on his Instagram Story. Border 2 will see Suneil’s son Ahan Shetty stepping into his father’s shoes.

Nimrat Kaur shared a set of behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of ALTBalaji’s 2017 web series The Test Case, which starred her as Captain Shikha Sharma. The actress honoured her father Major Bhupinder Singh, who was an Indian Army Officer. “As an army daughter, I would like to salute our brave hearts today and everyday, who have served our nation tirelessly with their unconditional service. Brimming with nothing but pride and gratitude,” reads Nimrat’s note on Instagram.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s grandson Veer Pahariya, who is set to make his big Bollywood debut with the highly anticipated aerial action film Sky Force, shared photos from a tank ride with the army. The upcoming film, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, and is slated to release on January 24, 2026, a day after Border 2.