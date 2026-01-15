‘Border 2’ trailer: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh put up a valiant fight in Indo-Pak war

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan play soldiers who join forces with Ahan Shetty’s navy officer and Diljit Dosanjh’s fighter pilot to defeat the enemy during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 in Border 2 trailer, dropped by T-Series on Thursday.

The three minute-35-second-long video highlights their unwavering commitment towards their motherland. Deol’s character underlines India’s precarious position in the war, with military officers around the world presuming that the country would lose the battle.

However, Deol's character boosts the soldiers’s morale as the army, the navy and the air force come together to defeat the enemy. The trailer also highlights that soldiers often leave behind their family to prioritise their duty towards their nation.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border.

The war drama is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 23.