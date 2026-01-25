Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’ inches towards towards Rs 75-crore mark in India in two days

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 is inching closer towards the Rs 75-crore milestone at the domestic box office after a strong second day in theatres, trade figures show.

As per industry data tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 36.7 crore nett on Saturday, taking its two-day total domestic box office collection to Rs 66.7 crore nett.

The war drama recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 41.58 per cent, with night shows contributing the highest footfall at 61.70 per cent.

With its current performance, Border 2 has climbed to the fourth spot on Sunny Deol’s list of top-grossing films. The actor’s top three earners remain Gadar 2 with a lifetime collection of Rs 525.7 crore, followed by Jaat (Rs 88.72 crore nett) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (Rs 76.65 crore nett).

Border 2, also starring Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, opened to enthusiastic fan response, with several Sunny Deol supporters arriving at theatres in tractors on the first day of release. Videos of the celebrations went viral on social media.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films. The second instalment in Dutta’s war drama franchise which began with 1997’s Border, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

The box office performance of Border 2 is drawing comparisons with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which minted Rs 60 crore nett domestically after two days of theatrical run. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has collected Rs 832 crore nett in India in 51 days and Rs 1,292 crore gross globally.