‘Still reminiscing about the madness’: Sunny Deol celebrates one year of ‘Jaat’

Actor Sunny Deol on Monday marked one year of action drama Jaat and hinted that an announcement regarding Jaat 2 will be made soon.

Sharing a video of moments from the film, Deol took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone. “One year of Jaat’s release … and what a ride it was, still reminiscing about the madness, the action, and the sheer fun we had while shooting this film. Every day on set was filled with energy, passion, and that unmistakable Jaat spirit. Truly one of the most enjoyable journeys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude towards director Gopichand Malineni and co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, Deol hinted at a possible return to the film’s world.

“A big shoutout to @dongopichand for his vision and for bringing this world alive so powerfully. And @randeephooda and @vineet_ksofficial wishing you both nothing but the best always. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with you.

And… maybe it’s time to gear up again. Some good news about Jaat 2 coming soon,” reads Deol’s post.

Released theatrically on April 10, 2025, Jaat was directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film raked in Rs 118.78 crore nett worldwide during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Jaat is a high-octane thriller set in the aftermath of the 2009 Tamil civilian war. The narrative kicks off when Ranatunga (Hooda), a war criminal, flees from Sri Lanka and arrives in India with stolen treasure. With the help of his gang, he establishes a lethal regime across thirty villages. As oppression deepens and hope fades, Brig. Baldev Pratap Singh (Deol) comes to their rescue.

A sequel to the film was announced by the makers in April, 2025.

Jaat 2 will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Further details about the sequel’s cast, plot and release date are yet to be announced.

On the work front, Deol currently has Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.