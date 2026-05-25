Fake Annapurna Bhandar links doing rounds online, Bengal government portal not active yet

Several fake links for applications to the Bengal government’s Annapurna Yojana are circulating online.

Some websites that are being widely shared are ayn24p.in , https://annapurnabhandarwb.in/ However, the official portal for the scheme is not active yet.

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Speaking to the press on Saturday, BJP MLA and minister Agnimitra Paul urged people not to trust such links. “Those who were getting money under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, their names will be transferred automatically to Annapurna Bhandar,” she said.

A notification issued by the department of women and child development and social welfare on May 19 stated that eligible women (not government employees) between 25 and 60 years of age would receive Rs 3,000 per month under the Annapurna Yojana through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts from June 1, 2026.

The notification further clarified that “all the existing beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme shall be migrated to the Annapurna Yojana except dead, shifted, deleted and absentee electors identified during SIR-2026”.

It also mentioned that the online application facility for new applicants would be launched on the Annapurna Yojana portal from June 1, 2026. However, several unofficial websites have already begun circulating online, falsely claiming to accept applications.

The notice also stated that applications under the scheme would be verified by authorised government officials, with block development officers (BDOs) in rural areas and sub-divisional officers (SDOs) in urban areas recommending eligible applicants to district authorities for sanction.

District magistrates would act as sanctioning authorities in districts, while the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner would oversee approvals within its areas.