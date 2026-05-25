Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee honoured with Padma Shri

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was honoured with Padma Shri on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati bhavan.

The 63-year-old actor has been conferred the title for his contribution in the Bengali film industry.

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The actor donned a custom made traditional Bengali attire, designed by Kolkata based fashion designer Abhishek Roy.

Over a career spanning more than four decades and over 300 films, Prosenjit successfully transitioned from a 1980s commercial romantic idol to a highly acclaimed performer in parallel and mainstream cinema.

Some of his notable films are Amar Sangi, Chokher Bali, Moner Manush, Dosar, Shankhachil and Jatishwar.

Present at the event were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and many other dignitaries.

The Padma awards are presented every year to recognise work of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields. This year’s list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Nineteen of the Padma awardees are women. The list also includes six persons from the foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI categories and 16 posthumous awardees.

Other prominent Padma Bhushan recipients include singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, banker Uday Kotak and tennis great Vijay Amritraj.

Legendary actor Dharmendra was posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.