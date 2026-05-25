Dharmendra honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Late legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dharmendra’s wife, actress-politician Hema Malini, received the award on behalf of the deceased actor. A visibly emotional Hema Malini went on stage to receive the honour, while her daughter Ahana Deol clapped from the audience seat.

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Dharmendra died on November 24, just weeks shy of his 90th birthday, after a prolonged illness. He was among the 131 recipients of the Padma awards announced on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.

The veteran actor, along with V.S. Achuthanandan, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, while Soren and Pandey were posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan.

In 2012, the He-Man of Bollywood was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor worked in more than 300 films during his cinematic career spanning over six decades.

Dharmendra’s last big screen outing was Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis.

The Padma awards are presented every year to recognise work of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields. This year’s list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. Nineteen of the Padma awardees are women. The list also includes six persons from the foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI categories and 16 posthumous awardees.

Other prominent Padma Bhushan recipients include singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, banker Uday Kotak and tennis great Vijay Amritraj.