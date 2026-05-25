Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai after 30 years, seeks meaningful acting roles

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri, best known for films such as Hero and Damini, has revealed in a video that she has moved back to Mumbai and is now seeking meaningful acting opportunities.

One of Bollywood’s most popular stars during the 1980s and 1990s, Seshadri featured in films such as Ghar Ho To Aisa, Meri Jung, Ghatak and Ghayal. She stepped away from the film industry in 1997 after getting married and subsequently moved to the United States.

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Nearly three decades later, the 62-year-old actor says she is ready to make a comeback. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Seshadri thanked her followers for their continued support and announced her return to India.

On Monday, she posted a video on her Instagram handle, announcing that she has relocated to India and is willing to explore opportunities in the film industry. “After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my ‘Karma bhoomi’, Mumbai, India, and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity,” she said.

The 62-year-old actress added that she is open to a variety of roles across films and OTT platforms, as long as the characters are meaningful and impactful.

“I’m looking forward to opportunities that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft,” she said, while expressing gratitude to her family and fans for encouraging her return.

Seshadri made her acting debut with Painter Babu before gaining widespread recognition the same year with director Subhash Ghai’s Hero opposite Jackie Shroff.