FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’

Actor Ranveer Singh was officially barred by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Monday following his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which had reportedly been in development for three years.

FWICE announced that its more than four lakh members — including cameramen, spot boys and lightmen — would not work with Singh until the dispute is resolved.

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Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier filed a complaint against the actor with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), which subsequently referred the matter to FWICE for further action.

“We wrote a letter to you [Ranveer Singh], but there was no reply. So no member from FWICE will work with you,” FWICE honorary general secretary Ashok Dubey said at a press conference.

"We will not work with Ranveer Singh after today whether it is cameraman, spot boy, lightmen or anyone else from our side. This non-cooperation will continue till the dispute is cleared. An artist becomes an artist because of the people, because of the members who work with us, the technicians, those who watch the movies,” he added.

Don 3, intended as a reboot of the popular franchise with a new lead actor, was yet to begin shooting. According to the producers, over Rs 45 crore had already been spent during pre-production.

FWICE, formed in 1956, is the primary trade union and umbrella body representing film and television workers in India. Apart from safeguarding workers’ interests, the organisation also mediates disputes involving artists, technicians and production houses.

"The Federation works for the betterment of its workers. But if injustice is done to a producer, the federation will back the producer. So we have decided that a message should go to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than rules or the system," said FWICE president B. N. Tiwari.

According to Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor to FWICE, Singh withdrew from the film three weeks before shooting was to begin.

"The filmmakers have suffered a huge loss... They made their presentation before the FWICE. The Federation sent letters and reminders to Ranveer Singh to come and share his side. He chose not to reply to three notices...We had a meeting of all the office bearers and decided to issue a non-cooperation directive. It means any FWICE member — working in 38 craft — will not work in projects where Singh is involved. Shootings will not be able to happen," Pandit told PTI.

Pandit also claimed that Singh sent an email to FWICE shortly before the press conference, arguing that the Federation had no jurisdiction over the matter and therefore should not intervene in the dispute.

Don 3 was officially announced in 2024 as the latest instalment in the Don franchise. The earlier films, released in 2006 and 2011, starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

The franchise originated with the 1978 cult classic Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. It was co-written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

Reports suggest Singh exited Don 3 over script-related concerns. Akhtar and Sidhwani, however, alleged that the actor — who recently delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar — repeatedly delayed the project before ultimately walking away in December last year.