Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court to declare family trust null and void

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother has approached the Delhi High Court seeking that their family trust be declared "null and void".

In her lawsuit, 80-year-old Rani Kapur said the trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents.

She has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants - her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren, from utilizing or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any manner whatsoever.

Her plea said she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, who was the promoter of various businesses, including the 'Sona Group of Companies', and a "systematic fraud" was committed on her when the assets were transferred to the "RK Family Trust".

Till the time of his demise, Sunjay never confirmed to Rani Kapur that she had actually been divested of all her rights, assets and legacy and never provided a copy of the purported RK Family Trust to her, the plea claimed.

"By means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the defendant Nos. 1 to 9 (Priya Kapur and others) in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Mr. Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent trust titled - RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said.

Sunjay Kapur's two children with actor Karishma Kapoor, his second wife, are also parties to the lawsuit.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

A plea by Karisma Kapoor's two children challenging the authenticity of the purported will of their late father is also pending in the high court, with the kids accusing his wife Priya Kapur of being "greedy".

