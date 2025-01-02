Stranger Things S5 to Squid Game S3: Popular international OTT shows returning in 2025

With an exciting lineup of returning international shows, 2025 promises to be a thrilling year for the OTT audience. From the mysterious world of Stranger Things and the gripping drama of Squid Game to the supernatural intrigue of Wednesday and the post-apocalyptic thrills of The Last of Us, streaming platforms are gearing up to deliver binge-worthy content this year. Here’s a detailed look at what’s in store for fans of international shows.

Stranger Things Season 5

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard in lead roles. The disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode sparks a chain of events which culminate in Brown’s Eleven (aka Jane Hopper) defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the Season 4 finale. Season 4, released in two parts in May and July 2022, paved the way for a highly anticipated fifth season. The creators have announced that Terminator actress Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of the final season.

Wednesday Season 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s supernatural mystery series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, recently completed filming for Season 2. Directed by Tim Burton, the first season premiered on November 23, 2022, and became the show viewed for most hours on Netflix in a single week. Season 1 concluded with Hyde (Hunter Doohan) still alive and Ortega's Wednesday receiving ominous messages from an unknown number. The second season will reportedly pick up from this cliffhanger.

Squid Game Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Hwang Dong-hyuk's Emmy-winning series Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun. Season 2, which debuted on December 26, shattered records and topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views in its premiere week. The series explores deadly games where participants gamble their lives for survival. A first-look poster for Season 3 teases the arrival of a new giant robotic doll alongside Young-hee, promising more twists in this dystopian thriller.

The White Lotus Season 3

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: February 17

Created by Mark White, this anthology series delves into the lives of affluent vacationers and their interactions with hotel staff, revealing complex themes of privilege and human behaviour. Season 3, set in Thailand, features Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and Natasha Rothwell. Previous seasons explored locations like the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii and San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

The Last of Us Season 2

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: TBA

Based on the critically acclaimed video game by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world. Season 1, which premiered on January 15, concluded with Joel rescuing Ellie from a fatal medical procedure meant to cure a fungal infection. Directed by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann and Peter Hoar, Season 2 will delve into the consequences of Joel's decision.

You Season 5

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: TBA

Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg, a stalker-turned-serial killer, in the final season of this thriller series. Based on Caroline Kepnes’s eponymous novel, You examines Joe’s pathological obsession with his romantic interests and its deadly outcome. Season 4 ended with Joe erasing his past and starting over in New York City with his new partner, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). As per media reports, Sera Gamble, who originally developed You with Greg Berlanti and ran the show for its first four seasons, will be replaced as showrunners by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo for the fifth season.

Special Mentions

Fantasy fans can look forward to George R. R. Martin’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a Game of Thrones prequel arriving on JioCinema in June. Other eagerly awaited releases include It: Welcome to Derry (JioCinema), Black Mirror Season 7 (Netflix), and The Night Manager Season 2 (Prime Video).

Popular YA series XO Kitty Season 2 (Netflix; January 16), Suits spin-off Suits: LA (Netflix), Jeremy Allen White-starrer The Bear Season 4 (Disney+ Hotstar) and the dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (Prime Video) are also set to hit OTT platforms this year.