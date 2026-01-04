‘Stranger Things’ cast reunites in Instagram video's comments section. Reason? A fan’s pledge

From Delightful Derek (Jake Connelly) to young Henry Creel (Maksim Blatt), Stranger Things actors have taken over the comment section of a viral Instagram post. But why are so many of the Hawkins residents reacting to the reel?

Shortly before the final episode of Stranger Things Season 5 dropped on Netflix on 1 January, digital creator Felix Herzog posted a video with the caption, “I told my wife: If someone from the Stranger Things cast comments on my post, I'll do all the housework for a whole month.”

The video went viral in no time and a plethora of Stranger Things actors, including Amybeth McNulty (who plays Vickie) and Cara Buono (who plays Karen Wheeler), commented on the post.

“Looks like you got a lot of responses! Does this make 6 months now,” wrote Buono.

The cast of not just the latest season, but actors from previous instalments of the sci-fi show also responded to the post. Shannon Purer, who plays Barbara in Season 1 of the Duffer Brothers-created series, wrote, “Sorry man.” “I played Victor Creel. Enjoy your cleaning, sir,” wrote actor Kevin Johnson, who plays Henry’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) father in the show.

Tilly Jean Morris who plays Sarah, Jim Hopper’s (David Harbour) daughter, wrote, “Sarah Hopper in the finale. I think the baseboards could use a nice scrubbing.”

“Looks like you're doing housework!! Love-Chrissy's Mom,” wrote actress Candice Rose, who starred in Season 4 of the sci-fi show. “I play Max’s mom, go get the vacuum,” commented Season 3 actress Jennifer Marshall.

The comments left fans of the show in stitches. There were also some hilarious responses. “I was one of the demo dogs that was blown up by the washing machine. Make sure to clean behind the stove,” wrote one. “I’m Vecna’s waist. was sad to see my role cut in half in the last season but you doing the cleaning will make up for it,” commented another. “You’re totally smoked Dude! Hawkins Hardware and Ammo store owner,” wrote a third.

After a decade-long run, Stranger Things concluded with the Hawkins gang — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — facing off against their archenemy Vecna one last time.

The two-hour-long finale is currently streaming on Netflix.