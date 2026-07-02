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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

US-Iran talks in Doha see ‘positive progress’, next round after Khamenei’s funeral, says Pakistan

The US and Iran signed an MoU on June 18 to restore peace in West Asia, followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21 mediated by Pakistan and Qatar

PTI, Reuters Published 02.07.26, 03:31 PM

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Indirect talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Doha with "positive progress" on key issues under their recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), Pakistan said on Thursday, adding that the two sides had agreed to continue negotiations after the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The latest round of discussions, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, followed two days of separate meetings between US and Iranian negotiators in the Qatari capital.

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“Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today (Thursday), with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit,” Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

Though no date was announced for the next round of negotiations, the Foreign Office said the discussions would resume after Khamenei's funeral.

“Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” it said.

Earlier, sources familiar with the discussions said negotiators from both countries spent two days in Doha focusing on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the unfreezing of Iranian funds—two key issues covered under the interim agreement announced two weeks ago. The talks concluded without any clear indication of a breakthrough towards a lasting peace, with discussions largely centred on implementing previously agreed measures.

The US and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18 to restore peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson also issued the same statement on the outcome of the Doha talks.

Pakistan and Qatar have been facilitating dialogue between the long-time adversaries amid continued military tensions, sharp rhetoric and reciprocal attacks.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran. His burial ceremonies are scheduled to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7, with the final burial in Mashhad on July 9.

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