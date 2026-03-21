‘Surpassed the original in scale and soul’: SS Rajamouli on ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Saturday heaped praise on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, saying that the sequel surpassed the original in “both scale and soul”.

Taking to X, the 52-year-old director wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.”

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“The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame,” he added.

Lauding Ranveer for his performance, Rajamouli said, “@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat.”

As for Madhavan, the director wrote, “@ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.”

Signing off, Rajamouli said, “Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller hit theatres globally on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 also features R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera in key roles.