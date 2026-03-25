In pictures: SS Rajamouli creates miniature Varanasi city for new film

Sprawling ghats, magnificent temples and lanes of Varanasi were recreated by the makers of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, shows a series of pictures shared by the makers on Tuesday on social media. Take a look.

1 6 Instagram/ @varanasimovie

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One of the pictures shows a cameraman filming the miniature temples, ghats and people on set. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Varanasi is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

2 6 Instagram/ @varanasimovie

The teaser of Varanasi was unveiled at a grand event in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15 last year. The makers also revealed the title of the film, which was tentatively titled Globe Trotter prior to the event.

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Mahesh Babu's character in the film is called Rudhra, who is described as a globetrotter and a timetrotter. Meanwhile, Prithiviraj Sukumaran is set to play Kumbh in the upcoming film.

4 6 Instagram/ @varanasimovie

The film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka and Prithviraj.

5 6 Instagram/ @varanasimovie

The production for the film began in April 2025. The time-travelling saga spans across geographical locations such as Kenya, Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves, and even Antarctica.

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Varanasi also marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar.