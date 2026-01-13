‘Squid Game’ actor Wi Ha-jun to star alongside Park Min-young in Prime Video show ‘Siren’s Kiss’

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-jun is set to star alongside Korean actress Park Min-young in new K-drama titled Siren’s Kiss, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Tuesday.

Touted as a “high‑stakes fatal romance thriller”, the upcoming series follows Cha Woo‑seok (Ha‑jun), an investigator at an insurance fraud investigation unit, who digs into an insurance scam that he feels is somehow linked with a string of mysterious deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

His investigation leads him to Han Seol‑ah (Min-young), who is suspected of being one of the culprits behind the fraud.

The official logline reads, “The more he digs into her secrets, the deeper he falls into a dangerous attraction that could ultimately cost him his life. With a tantalising pairing between the two lead cast members promising an irresistible mix of romance, suspense, and psychological tension, the series asks one question that becomes impossible to ignore: Is she a killer, or is she being framed? And more importantly, will he survive long enough to find out?”

“Park's character Seol-ah is described as a stunning and provocative art auctioneer. As the head auctioneer and team leader at Royal Auction, the nation’s leading art auction house, Seol-ah appears flawlessly perfect on the outside. Beneath her elegant exterior, however, lies a chilling secret: every man who has loved her has died,” the logline further reads.

Actress Park Min-young is a popular name in the Korean Entertainment industry. Her notable works include What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Marry My Husband and Healer. She was recently seen in Prime Video drama Confidence Queen.

Siren’s Kiss is directed by popular Korean filmmaker Kim Cheolgyu. He is known for helming titles such as Flower of Evil, Celebrity, Chicago Typewriter and Mother.

The series, which is set to premiere on March 2, also stars Kim Jung-hyun in a key role.