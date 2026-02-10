‘He's not alone’: Sonu Sood offers help as Rajpal Yadav begins jail term over cheque bounce

Actor-producer Sonu Sood on Tuesday extended his support to Rajpal Yadav after the beginning of the latter’s six-month sentence for a 2018 cheque-bounce case, urging the Bollywood fraternity to offer help with a “small signing amount”.

Taking to X, Sood wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal.”

The actor said that Yadav will be a part of his film, urging his fellow Bollywood colleagues to come out in support. “He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together,” Sood added.

“A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry,” Sood signed off.

This comes after news reports on Yadav opening up about his financial struggles before surrendering to the Tihar Jail authorities was published on Monday.

“Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. (Sir, what can I do? I don't have money. I can't find any other option. I'm all alone here. I have to deal with this crisis on my own),” the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star said in the court, as per a report by News X.

The case was heard in connection with a complaint lodged by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd against Rajpal and his wife, alleging that several cheques issued by them bounced and that the dues were not repaid.

In 2018, a Delhi magistrate’s court convicted the couple in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced the actor to six months in prison. The Yadavs moved the Delhi High Court after the verdict was picked up by a sessions court in 2019.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended the case, urging the actor to explore a settlement with the company through genuine steps.

However, on February 2, the court ordered Yadav to surrender after noting that he had repeatedly violated the court with his inability to repay the amount.