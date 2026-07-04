Samyukta Kisan Morcha backs Cockroach party protest, delegation to join Jantar Mantar sit-in on Sunday

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws, has extended support to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led sit-in over alleged examination irregularities and announced that a delegation will join the protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

In a letter to CJP president Abhijit Dipke, the SKM said it stood in "wholehearted solidarity" with the peaceful democratic protest and the students, youth and their families participating in it.

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The delegation is scheduled to visit the protest site at 11 am on Sunday in support of the demonstrators and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who, along with several students, has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Expressing its "deepest sympathies" to students and families affected by what it described as the Modi government's "chronic paper leaks and examination mismanagement", the SKM said every student deserved a transparent, fair and credible education and examination system.

"Every student has the right to a transparent, fair and credible system of education and examinations. Ensuring accountability in this regard is the responsibility of the government," the letter said.

It said its National Council had adopted a resolution on June 17 backing the student movement's demand for Pradhan's resignation and opposing what it called the "scam culture" in the education sector under the BJP-led NDA government. It also recalled its earlier condemnation of the ban on CJP's social media accounts.

"The students and the youth are also the children of farmers and the future of India. Samyukta Kisan Morcha firmly believes that the struggles of students and youth are the struggle of farmers," the letter said, adding that farmers and democratic organisations had a moral responsibility to stand with young people fighting for their education, future and justice.

The SKM said it hoped Sunday's visit would strengthen the democratic movement and push the government to engage in meaningful dialogue while taking "necessary actions beginning with the resignation of the Education Minister".

In a separate statement, it appealed to students, youth, farmers, workers and citizens to join the Jantar Mantar protest and back the demand for government accountability.

The SKM, an umbrella body of more than three dozen farmers' organisations, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, led the year-long protest on Delhi's borders against the three central farm laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced their repeal in November 2021 following sustained nationwide protests.