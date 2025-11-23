MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sobhita Dhulipala wishes her ‘lover’ Naga Chaitanya on his 39th birthday

The actor couple will celebrate their first marriage anniversary on 4 December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.11.25, 02:22 PM
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala File image

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala wished husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, on his 39th birthday on Sunday, affectionately calling him her ‘lover’ ahead of their first marriage anniversary next month.

Sharing a photo of Chaitanya zipping up her jacket, Sobhita wrote, “Happy birthday lover”.

Fans were quick to react to the post, set to the track Cronos by Two Fingers and Muadeep. “Coolest b’day caption and BGM,” wrote one. “The peace this pic holds. Stay blessed forever,” commented another.

Sobhit and Chaitanya tied the knot on 4 December last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna studios, which is owned by the latter’s family in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The wedding was attended by Chaitanya’s father, actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni, his wife Amala Akkineni, his younger son Akhil Akkineni and other family members.

Sobhita and Chaitanya began dating in 2022 and got engaged on 8 August, 2024, in Hyderabad.

Chaitanya on Sunday revealed that his upcoming project is titled Vrushakarma. He also shared the first-look poster of his character from the action film directed by Karthik Dandu.

Sobhita, 33, on the other hand was last seen in the ZEE5 film Love, Sitara.

