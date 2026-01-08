Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ inches towards Rs 1,000-crore gross in India

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is inching closer to the Rs 1,000-crore gross mark domestically after 34 days of theatrical run, as per trade figures with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar has earned Rs 943 crore gross in India so far. The overseas collection stands at Rs 284 crore gross, taking the global haul of the spy thriller to Rs 1,227 crore gross.

As per Sacnilk, the nett domestic collection of the Aditya Dhar directorial is Rs 786 crore. However, the makers announced on Wednesday that the film has earned Rs 831 crore nett so far in India.

Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Set in the 2000s in Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who infiltrates the underworld in Pakistan. The film also features real life incidents like the IC-814 Kandahar hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on 5 December. The makers have also confirmed a second instalment, which is scheduled to release on 19 March on the occasion of Eid. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, is inching towards the Rs 25-crore nett mark in India. Also starring Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles, the war drama has minted Rs 24.25 crore nett in six days.

Ikkis is a biopic of India’s youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.