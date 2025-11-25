Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Mucchal’s wedding on hold due to cricketer’s father’s health, confirms Palak Muchhal

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and director-music composer Palaash Muchhal’s wedding has been put on hold due to Smriti’s father’s health, Palaash’s elder sister, singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal, confirmed on Monday.

“Due to Smriti's dad health Smriti and Palaash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time,” reads Palak’s Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised due to cardiac issues on Sunday. Her fiance Palaash Mucchal was also taken to the hospital due to health issues the same day, putting wedding festivities on hold.

Smriti’s wedding-related posts, engagement announcements, reels, and the proposal video have been deleted. However, pictures with Palaash clicked prior to the wedding announcement are still visible on her Instagram.

Smriti’s close friend and Indian Women’s cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues has also deleted the engagement videos and pictures from her profile.

Smriti and Palaash were scheduled to tie the knot on 23 November in Sangli in the presence of close family members and friends. Several members of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team had also joined Smriti for the pre-wedding celebrations.

During the wedding festivities on Sunday, Srinivas suffered a heart attack. He is currently under observation at a hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Hours later, Palaash Muchhal was also admitted to a private hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acidity issues.

According to Smriti Mandhana's family doctor, Naman Shah, a medical team is closely monitoring her father's health.

“At around 1.30pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-side chest pain, we call it ‘angina’ in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation,” Shah told PTI.

Palaash and Smriti have been in a relationship since 2019. Palaash was also present at the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium with his sister Palak. Smriti is the vice-captain and opening batter of Indian women's cricket team.