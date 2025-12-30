Rekha, Sunny Deol, Vijay Varma, Naseruddin Shah attend ‘Ikkis’ premiere

Rekha, Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma were among the several Bollywood celebrities who showed up for the special screening of Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis on Monday in Mumbai. Take a look.

Agasytya Nanda, who portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal in the film, attended the premiere in an all-black ensemble, a collared short kurta paired with trousers.

Ikkis director Sriram Raghavan posed for a picture with Agastya and Simar Bhatia at the movie screening.

Sunny Deol was present at the screening of Ikkis, which marks the final big-screen outing of his father Dharmendra, who passed away last month.

Bobby Deol attended the premiere with wife Tanya Deol and Abhay Deol.

Naseeruddin Shah attended the event with wife Ratna Pathak and son Vivaan.

Also part of the cast, Jaideep Ahlawat kept it casual at the premiere in a black jacket worn over a T-shirt and jeans.

Vijay Varma and Tiger Shroff were also in attendance at the Ikkis premiere.

Rekha graced the screening in a classic green sari accentuated with golden borders. Several videos of Rekha kissing the poster of the film featuring Agastya have gone viral.

Ikkis, produced by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Sikandar Kher and is scheduled to hit theatres on 1 January.