‘Indian Idol’ to return with Season 16 in October; Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah return as judges

Singing reality show Indian Idol will return for its 16th season on October 18 with the theme ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’, Sony Entertainment Television announced on Saturday.

The Hindi-language singing reality show, which first aired on the channel in 2004, has produced multiple seasons and continues to be one of its flagship properties. The new edition will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judging panel for Season 16 will feature composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, and rapper Badshah.

“Promising to blend today’s talent with songs of yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of songs of yesteryears in Indian music. This season will be a power-packed journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent,” the makers said in a statement.

“Dekhiye Indian Idol, 18 October se, raat 8 baje #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur SonyLIV par,” the makers posted on social media along with a teaser of the upcoming season.

The promo features a contestant named Suhail from Delhi singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Piya Re Piya Re. Vishal and Shreya then appear on screen. “Awaaze aaj wale, gaane aap wale,” they say, announcing the theme of the upcoming season.

The 15th season of Indian Idol, which aired on Sony TV last year, featured three contestants from West Bengal — Subhajit Chakraborty, Manasi Ghosh and Priyangshu Dutta — in the Top 6 finalists. While Subhajit emerged as the runner up last season, Manasi clinched the winner’s trophy.