‘Sikandar’, ‘L2: Empuraan’ and other films to watch in theatres this Eid

From Salman Khan's action-packed Sikandar to Mohanlal's gripping thriller L2: Empuraan, moviegoers have a diverse lineup of films to choose from this Eid. Here’s everything you need to know.

Sikandar (Hindi)

Directed by: A.R. Murugadoss

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Salman in the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film's trailer showcases Salman as a Robin Hood-like figure, who locks his horns with a corrupt politician. The supporting cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil.

L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)

Directed by: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran

​L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, continues the saga of Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab'raam — a man leading a double life as a public figure and the enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate. The film delves into his past, revealing his ascent to power, alliances, and confrontations. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles.

​Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (Tamil)

Directed by: S.U. Arun Kumar

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj

​Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 takes an unconventional approach by releasing the sequel before the original. Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film is set against a rural backdrop and unfolds over a single night. Chiyaan Vikram stars as Kaali, a seemingly ordinary provision store owner leading a quiet family life. However, beneath this facade, Kaali is entangled in a perilous crime network. S.J. Suryah portrays SP Arunagiri, the police officer determined to apprehend Kaali. The supporting cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, and Telugu actor Prudhvi Raj.

Robinhood (Telugu)

Directed by: Venky Kudumula

Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is a Telugu action-comedy film that reimagines the classic tale of Robin Hood with a modern twist. The movie stars Nithiin in the titular role, a thief who becomes the personal security officer for a woman named Neera Vasudev (Sreeleela). The film also marks the Indian cinema debut of Australian cricketer David Warner, who makes a cameo appearance. Supporting cast members include Shine Tom Chacko, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore.

Mad Square (Telugu)

Directed by: Kalyan Shankar

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nithin, Vishnu Oi

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, ​Mad Square is the sequel to the 2023 Telugu-language coming-of-age comedy drama Mad. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, who also helmed the original, the film reunites the beloved ensemble cast of Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu Oi. The narrative picks up a few years after the events of Mad, following the journey of friends Ashok, DD, Manoj, and Ganesh to Goa.

Black Bag (English)

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, Marisa Abela, Pierce Brosnan

​Steven Soderbergh's latest film, Black Bag, is a spy thriller that centres on George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender), a seasoned British intelligence officer, who faces a harrowing dilemma when his wife, Kathryn St. Jean (Cate Blanchett), also an esteemed agent, becomes a prime suspect in a high-stakes investigation. The ensemble cast includes Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, Marisa Abela, and Pierce Brosnan.