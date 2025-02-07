Ariana Grande drops ‘Wicked’ BTS featuring Cynthia Erivo, Jon M Chu, Munchkinlanders

Singer-actress Ariana Grande has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Wicked featuring her co-star Cynthia Erivo, director Jon M Chu and those who played Munchkinlanders in the Oscar-nominated film. Here’s a look.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted from Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz’s eponymous Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch, Wicked chronicles the events prior to Dorothy’s arrival in L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

In a monochrome picture, Ariana, who plays the role of Glinda the Good Witch, posed for a picture with books in her hand.

2 7

Ariana was caught in a candid moment after a shooting schedule.

3 7

Ariana and Cynthia took a mirror selfie in between shots for the film. Sharing the picture on Reddit, a fan pointed out that Ariana and Cynthia swapped their signature Wicked colours — pink and green — for their sunglasses. “I love that she's wearing green shades while Cynthia is wearing pink ones,” reads the comment.

4 7

The 7 Rings singer took a break from shooting and kissed a puppy on the sets of the film.

5 7

Wicked director Jon M Chu posed for the lens.

6 7

Ariana was all smiles with the actors who played Munchkinlanders in one of the photos. In Wicked, the Munchkinlanders are people who live in Munchkinland, the eastern part of the land of Oz. Cynthia’s Elphaba belongs to the community of Munchkinlanders, a group characterised by short height, in the film.

7 7

In the best actress in a supporting role category at the 97th Oscars, Ariana is nominated for her role as Glinda alongside Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave and Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

With a total of 10 nods this year, Wicked ties with The Brutalist as the second most-nominated project this year. Emilia Pérez occupies the first position with 13 nominations in total.

Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, has received a nomination for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked. Following the success of the first part of Wicked, a sequel titled Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21.