Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek after IFFM win: ‘Happiest father in the universe’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan Saturday praised son Abhishek Bachchan after the latter won the Best Actor (Male) award for I Want to Talk at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

On his blog, Bachchan described Abhishek as “the pride and honour of the family”. He also shared photos of Abhishek, including a magazine cover, writing, “The happiest Father in the entire Universe .. Abhishek, you are the pride and honour of the family.”

The veteran actor highlighted Abhishek’s perseverance. “You fly the flag that Dada ji established, and have carried it through with valour and hard work .. consistency, never giving in, and an attitude of: the more you pull me down, I'll stand again with my hard work and will stand taller,” he wrote.

The 82-year-old actor added, “Winning is the ultimate answer to many binding ropes and chains .. ! The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards. You Abhishek just proved that .. Stay quiet and flow at your own wish. With all my love .. a very proud Father and family.”

Bachchan often uses his blog and social media to celebrate his son’s achievements. Last month, after the release of Abhishek’s ZEE5 film Kaalidhar Laapata, he wrote, “With the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata .. mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON.”

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata featured Abhishek as a middle-aged man dealing with memory loss and abandonment. It also starred Daivik Bhagela.

Amitabh currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and was last seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, co-starring Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.