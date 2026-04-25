Shiva Rajkumar to star in Pavan Wadeyar’s action-drama ‘Bail’

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is set to feature in an upcoming action-drama titled Bail, the makers announced on Saturday.

The first look of the film was unveiled by the makers on Friday on the occasion of Shiva Rajkumar's father Dr Rajkumar's 97th birth anniversary.

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The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar, best known for films like Govindayamanaha, Googly, Ranavikrama, and Natasaarvabhowma Raymo. It is produced by Venkata K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

Bail marks the first collaboration between Wadeyar and Rajkumar.

"This one is going to be a movie that is extremely special to both me and the production house. Working with Shivanna is a dream come true. He has been an icon for decades and to be presenting him in a way that hasn’t been done before is something I am very excited," Wadeyar said in a statement.

Narayana, on the other hand, said he feels honoured to team up with Rajkumar and Wadeyar for the film.

“Bail is a very special project for us that balances strong storytelling with distinctive cinematic vision," the producer added.