New Shin Chan movie to ‘Aamar Boss’: Films releasing in theatres this Friday

From the latest instalment of a popular anime franchise to a relationship drama marking Rakhee Gulzar’s return to Bengali films after over 20 years, this week’s lineup of theatrical releases comprises a diverse mix of movies. Here’s everything you need to know.

Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary (Japanese)

Directed by: Shinobu Sasaki

Cast: Yumiko Kobayashi, Miki Narahashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Satomi Kōrogi, Mari Mashiba

1 5 IMDb

The 32nd instalment in the Crayon Shin Chan anime film series, Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary takes viewers to Dino's Island, a cutting-edge dinosaur-themed park in Tokyo where prehistoric creatures have been revived. What begins as an adventurous summer holiday takes a dramatic turn when Shinnosuke (Yumiko Kobayashi) and his family adopt a baby dinosaur named Nana. With dark forces pursuing Nana for a mysterious secret she holds, Shinnosuke, his loyal dog Shiro, and the Kasukabe Defense Group set off on an action-packed quest to keep their newfound friend safe.

Shadow Force (English)

Directed by: Joe Carnahan

Cast: Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith

2 5 IMDb

An action thriller helmed by Joe Carnahan, Shadow Force revolves around Kyrah (Kerry Washington) and Isaac (Omar Sy), former operatives of a titular global elite special forces unit. After defying protocol by falling in love, the two go off the grid to safeguard their son, only to find themselves pursued by the very team they once led.

Aamar Boss (Bengali)

Directed by: Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy

Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Shruti Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee

3 5 Facebook

Rakhee Gulzar returns to Bengali cinema after more than two decades with Aamar Boss, a relationship drama revolving around a mother-son duo. Shiboprosad plays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup, who ticks every box of a toxic boss. At home he is a doting son, who takes care of his ailing and aged mother, Subhra Goswami (Rakhee). Their relationship takes a hit when Subhra decides to accompany her son to work, and decides to rejig structures at Animesh’s office.

RE-RELEASES

Piku (Hindi)

Directed by: Shoojit Sircar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

4 5 IMDb

Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 slice-of-life film Piku, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, is returning to the big screen to mark ten years of the film’s release. The heartwarming dramedy explores the bond between a quirky, constipated father and his independent, overburdened daughter.

There Will Be Blood (English)

Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O'Connor, Ciarán Hinds, Dillon Freasier

5 5 IMDb

Adapted from Upton Sinclair’s 1927 novel Oil, Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 masterpiece, There Will Be Blood, follows the story of Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), a silver miner who transforms into a powerful oil tycoon in early 20th century California. The film won two Oscars at the 80th Academy Awards — best actor for Day-Lewis and best cinematography.