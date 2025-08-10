Shilpa Shetty says she often looks for eligible bachelors for sister Shamita

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra said that she often looks for good, eligible bachelors for her younger sister, actress Shamita Shetty, in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, which premiered on Netflix on Saturday.

The Raksha Bandhan special episode also featured actress Huma Qureshi and her younger brother, actor Saqib Saleem. During the episode, host Kapil Sharma engaged in light-hearted banter with his guests. Shilpa revealed that it is her dream to see her sister married. However, Shamita shared that it is difficult to find true love in today’s world.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kapil asked Shamita if she did not face any familial pressure to marry, the 46-year-old actress replied that the phase is over and her parents no longer put any pressure on her. However, Shilpa went on to suggest that Samita should use dating apps to find a suitable partner.

The current season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. New episodes of the sketch comedy talk show premiere on the streamer every Saturday.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is set to return to Kannada films after 18 years, with KD - The Devil. Shamita, on the other hand, last appeared in the 2023 film The Tenant.