‘Phul Pishi O Edward’: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy’s 25th film goes on floors

Tollywood director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy on Sunday began shooting for their 25th project Phul Pishi O Edward. To mark the occasion, the filmmakers shared a photograph from the outdoor shooting location, where they were seen posing with a clapboard.

The upcoming film is a mystery drama featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sohini Sengupta, Arjun Chakrabarty, Raima Sen, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Rajatava Dutta, Ananya Chatterjee, Koneenica Banerjee, Shyamoupti Mudly, Rishav Basu and Soumya Mukherjee.

The film’s music will bring together composer Joy Sarkar and lyricist Srijato.

“In the 25th year of Windows, before the first shot on the first day of our 25th film, Nandita Roy and I stood together. With your blessings and love, we have begun our work on Phul Pishi O Edward,” Shiboprosad wrote in the caption of the photo.

Phul Pishi O Edward marks Arjun Chakrabarty’s reunion with Shiboprosad Mukherjee after three decades. Sharing a photo with the actor on social media, Shiboprosad wrote, “I had last worked with Arjun Chakrabarty in 1996. I will be collaborating with him again after 30 years. The comeback of one of a close friend, and one of my favourite actors, will be the biggest draw of the upcoming year. I am grateful that Arjun Chakrabarty agreed to work with me”.

According to reports, Chakrabarty will be seen playing a zamindar in the film. His look test was completed earlier this week. The actor was spotted wearing a traditional dhuti, a panjabi with intricate thread work, and carrying a walking stick, giving the character a regal appearance.

Production banner Windows Productions recently completed 25 years. To commemorate the milestone, the banner announced two films — Phul Pishi O Edward and Bohurupi: The Golden Daku.

The original Bohurupi, released in 2024, emerged as one of the most commercially successful Bengali films in recent times. Performances by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Koushani Mukherjee earned a lot of praise.

Shiboprosad and Nandita last directed the political thriller Raktabeej 2, which released during Durga Puja in 2025. Windows Productions’ next theatrical release, Bhanupriya Bhuter Hotel, directed by Aritra Mukherjee, is slated to hit theatres on 23 January on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.