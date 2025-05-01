Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ to release this July in theatres

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Zain Khan Durrani, is set to hit theatres on July 11, makers Zee Studios announced on Wednesday.

“This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love. #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan. In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside a short teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is based on the short story The Eyes Have It by Ruskin Bond. The film is a collaborative production by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

The screenplay for the film is co-written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, while the music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Shanaya would make her debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak in 2022 alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the film was shelved.

Shanaya is also set to star in Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming mystery thriller Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav. She has web series Student Of The Year 3, the third instalment of the film series Student Of The Year, in the pipeline.

Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, was last seen in Dheeraj Sarna’s The Sabarmati Report. Based on the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.