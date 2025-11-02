Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Bollywood celebs Kajol, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra extend birthday wishes

Bollywood stars Kajol, Karan Johar, and Riteish Deshmukh were among the many celebrities who wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday with heartfelt messages and throwback pictures to mark the big day.

Kajol, who has shared screen space with Khan in films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name is Khan, shared a set of pictures of the two from an award show. “Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day! Don’t count the candles. Here’s to turning 29 again. Wish all and only good things for you and yours,” Kajol wrote alongside the pictures.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the 1993 film Baazigar, actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy birthday to the true “KING” of hearts and my first hero @iamsrk. Here’s to teaching gen A to Z the true art of romance! Wishing you great health, happiness, love and success always.”

Fashion designer-producer Manish Malhotra extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan alongside a set of pictures featuring the actor in Malhotra’s custom-made outfits, sported on various events over the years. “Most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere... from the 90s to know you are the same person always… admiration and love always,” Malhotra wrote on Instagram.

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared a short video, carrying short clips of his directorials featuring Shah Rukh Khan, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvidaa Naa Kehna and Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. “The repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day,” Johar wrote.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video, wishing Shah Rukh Khan. Paying tribute to SRK’s iconic Mohabbatein look, Kher donned a sweater on his shoulder and specs, perfectly recreating his style. “This “sweater” look from #Mohabatien (minus the violin and hair) is specially for you on your special day! Love and prayers always,” the 70-year-old actor.

“To the man whose inspiration has shaped me in ways words can scarcely capture. Dearest @iamsrk.. Shah Bhai, I wish you the best of health, happiness and a life filled with love and blockbusters - you have a special place in our hearts- keep beating, keep inspiring !!! I love you!!!! Have a fantastic birthday,” actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote alongside a set of throwback pictures from a film premiere.