Six iconic dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan that make us believe in magic, love and ourselves

‘Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita’— this line from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to be a pop-culture reference even today, almost three decades after the Shah Rukh Khan film took the box office by storm.

But the popular DDLJ dialogue is just one among the several on-screen one-liners that Shah Rukh, lovingly called the Badshaah of Bollywood, made timeless.

SRK’s dialogues continue to echo across generations — they are words that made audiences laugh, cry, fall in love, and believe in magic.

As the “King of romance” turns 60, we look back at some of his dialogues that became part of everyday life.

Pyaar dosti hai…

Three words that turned into a belief system. When Kuch Kuch Hota Hai hit theatres in 1998, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s chemistry brought to life a love story that began with friendship. Shah Rukh’s idea of love, “Pyaar dosti hai…”, still defines romance for an entire generation.

Rahul, naam toh suna hoga

From Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), this line became more than just a dialogue. Rahul suddenly became a household name, and countless boys playfully used the line to impress girls, making it a favourite in flirtatious banters.

Don’t underestimate the power of a common man

When Chennai Express released in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan turned this dialogue into a philosophy that resonated with the mango people of India. People still quote, joke about, and proudly use in everyday conversations.

Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita

Raj’s dialogue to Simran while they are lost in Europe during a vacation became one of the most quoted phrases in pop culture. Whether you’re brushing off a mistake or trying to defuse a tense moment, this line fits everywhere.

Haar ke jeetne waale ko…

The word baazigar translates to illusionist, and Shah Rukh’s dialogue from the 1993 film Baazigar — Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai. Aur haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai — weaves magic on screen and off it.

Kabhi kisi chiz ko itni shiddat se chaho ki puri kaynat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaaye

This dialogue monologue from the 2007 romantic-drama Om Shanti Om won hearts. Shah Rukh played a starry-eyed dreamer chasing love against all odds in the film. The words resonate with audiences even today, becoming a mantra for hope while chasing dreams.