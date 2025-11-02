SRK’s Doordarshan days: Six TV shows starring Shah Rukh Khan you can binge online on his 60th birthday

Before he became the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was the boy next door on Doordarshan. His early television work in the late ’80s and early ’90s was just a warm-up act before he went on to become a global superstar. Here are six shows from SRK’s Doordarshan days that you can revisit (or discover anew) online on his 60th birthday.

Fauji (1989)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where it all began. Fauji introduced Shah Rukh Khan to India as Abhimanyu Rai — the earnest, mischievous cadet trying to prove himself in the Indian Army. The show was meant to spotlight army training life, but SRK’s energy and screen presence quickly stole the spotlight. His salute, that infectious grin, and the boyish bravado still feel fresh decades later.

Watch it on: YouTube

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989)

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a small but memorable role in this Delhi University cult classic written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Krishen. Shah Rukh plays a student in this quietly anarchic film set in a school of architecture. The story follows Anand “Annie” Grover (Arjun Raina), an eccentric dreamer who lands in trouble after mocking his stern principal, Y.D. Billimoria (Roshan Seth), nicknamed Yamdoot.

Watch it on: YouTube

Doosra Keval (1989)

In Doosra Keval, Shah Rukh plays a young man from a village, who goes to the city in search of a better life. The story unfolds through his friend’s memories after tragedy strikes. It’s a melancholy take on small-town dreams and the city’s moral compromises, anchored by Shah Rukh’s nuanced turn. If you’ve only known him as the romantic hero, this show reveals the emotional depth he had even back then.

Watch it on: YouTube, Waves OTT

Circus (1989)

Directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, Circus gave us a glimpse of the actor who’d later rule the box office. Shah Rukh played Shekharan, a reluctant circus manager caught between responsibility and ambition. He plays a young man who inherits the challenge of managing the troupe after his father’s death. As Shekharan tries to revive the dying art form, he grapples with the emotional weight of leadership, loyalty, and fading dreams.

Watch it on: YouTube, Waves OTT

Rajani (1993)

Though Rajani wasn’t built around Shah Rukh Khan, he made an early appearance in this Karan Razdan and Priya Tendulkar-led series that became a household name for its social realism. It’s a fascinating time capsule of Doordarshan’s golden age, where everyday frustrations of the middle-class came alive. Shah Rukh has a cameo as himself, giving a glimpse of his popularity in the ’90s.

Watch it on: YouTube

Wagle Ki Duniya (1989)

Shah Rukh also made a cameo appearance in the popular slice-of-life sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya in the 11th episode, where he plays a reckless driver who hits Mr Wagle (Anjan Srivastava) and is taken to a police station. The show was directed by Kundan Shah and the characters were created by RK Laxman and depicted the daily life of middle-class Indians.

Watch it on: YouTube