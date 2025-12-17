Mira Nair wanted son Zohran Mamdani to lead ‘A Suitable Boy’ but the NYC Mayor declined

Filmmaker Mira Nair has revealed that her son, New York City’s mayor Zohran Mamdani, was her first choice for the lead role in her BBC series A Suitable Boy, a part that ultimately went to actor Ishaan Khatter.

In a recent interview, Nair said she had wanted Mamdani to play the central character in her adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel, but he declined, choosing not to pursue acting.

“I really wanted Zohran in it,” Nair said, adding that he possessed the sensibility, intelligence and screen presence she was looking for. “I literally offered him the role of the suitable boy - the main role in A Suitable Boy. And again, like with many of my things, if I need an actor to read opposite an actress or something, and if he’s home, he’s always been willing. But for A Suitable Boy — I really wanted him to play that role. And he didn’t”.

“He said, ‘A lot of people die to be offered these things, but I don’t.’ He was the most reluctant actor. He never wanted it, and I had to accept that. And I was also grateful, because he knew he didn’t need it — that need people have to be an actor — he didn’t have that. But he’s got the goods. I always saw the charisma and the ability he has to actually make joy — to connect with people on a very direct and unfettered level. I’ve always loved that,” Nair told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Nair said that while Mamdani grew up around art, films and storytelling, he never expressed an ambition to become an actor. “He’s the most reluctant actor you’ll ever meet,” she said.

Nair also confirmed that Mamdani was involved in her film Monsoon Wedding.