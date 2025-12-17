Comedian Russell Peters to perform in Kolkata, Delhi, five other Indian cities in 2026

Comedian Russell Peters is set to return to India after seven years, with shows in seven cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, as part of his Relax World Tour, the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Peters last visited India in 2019.

As a part of the BEW Live and EVA Live initiative, the Russell Peters Relax World Tour is set to commence in March 2026. Spanning over a month, the Russell Peters tour will travel to seven cities: Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, EVA Live said in an Instagram post.

“Each date comes with big laughs, familiar moments, and zero awkward silences,” the post reads.

Peter’s India tour will kick off on 15 March 2026 in Delhi and will conclude on 29 March 2026 in Kolkata.

“His ability to innovate while staying true to the humour people admire makes this massive comedy tour a must-attend experience. Only a few iconic comedians of our time have sustained such incredible relevance and popularity over thirty years,” said Deepak Choudhary, founder and managing director, EVA Live.

He added, “Hosting Russell Peters’ Relax World Tour in India reflects EVA Live’s commitment to delivering world-class and multi-genre live entertainment experiences.”

One of the highest-paid comedians in the world, Peters began his stand-up career at the age of 19, performing at open mics in Toronto and honing his craft over 15 years across clubs in Canada and the UK.

He was honoured with numerous accolades for his work as a host, producer, and actor, having starred in hit specials including Outsourced, Red, White and Brown, and Almost Famous.

Peters has also appeared in films including Chef, Source Code and The Clapper.