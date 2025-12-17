‘Won’t spoil anything’: Noah Schnapp reacts to ‘Stranger Things’ fans shipping Will and Mike

Actor Noah Schnapp said he cannot reveal whether his Will Byers and Finn Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler become romantically involved in Stranger Things Season 5, but assured fans that the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have done justice to his character.

In the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, Noah opened up about his journey as an actor and his experience of playing Will Byers in the popular Netflix sci-fi thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked to share his reaction to fans who want Will and Mike to end up together, the actor said, “I mean, look, it’s like a real, authentic representation of a queer kid in the 80s. I’ve dealt with that myself, like being in love with my best friend, and maybe they don’t love you back, or they feel differently. I’m not gonna spoil anything, but I think the Duffers close it really well.”

Several fans speculate a potential romantic pairing between Will and Mike after pointing out a ‘strong evidence’ in the past seasons. As per fans, Will has repeatedly showcased romantic feelings towards Mike.

Fans have come up with the term ‘Byler’ for the potential romantic pairing between Will and Mike.

Some theories even suggest that their relationship is kept a secret, at least initially, in Season 5.

Several theories even suggest that Mike’s sudden shift from his strong bond with El, played by Millie Bobby Brown, might hint at the beginning of a romance with Will.

However, some fans quashed the theories by pointing out that Mike’s strong connection and heartfelt monologue for Eleven in Season 4 make the possibility of ‘Byler’ difficult and unfair to El.

Also starring Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, the second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, the Duffer Brothers-created sci-fi series began in 2016 with the disappearance of Will Byers in the pilot episode.

This sparked a chain of events that culminated in Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) defeating Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

Season 5 will see the residents of Hawkins taking one final stand against Vecna and the Demogorgons (humanoid monsters) from the Upside Down.