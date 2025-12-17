MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Deeply disturbing’: Sreeleela slams ‘AI-generated nonsense’ outraging dignity of women

The 24-year-old actress has an Anurag Basu directorial, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline

Published 17.12.25, 04:12 PM
Sreeleela

Actress Sreeleela has urged social media users not to support ‘AI-generated nonsense’ that outrages the dignity of women.

“I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment,” she wrote on X on Wednesday.

Sreeleela highlighted that technology is being abused by many to produce content that is “deeply disturbing and devastating”.

“There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion,” she wrote.

The 24-year-old actress said she was unaware of the AI-generated content circulating online because of her busy schedule.

“I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating,” Sreeleela added.

“With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here,” the actress concluded, hinting that she has sought legal assistance in the matter.

Sreeleela was last seen in Bhanu Bogavarapu’s Telugu-language action comedy film Mass Jathara alongside Ravi Teja. She has an Anurag Basu directorial, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline.

