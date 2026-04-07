‘Two favourites in one frame’: Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly unite at Eden Gardens for KKR match

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan visited Eden Gardens in Kolkata for his team Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL match against Punjab Kings on Monday, reuniting with former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly on the ground.

During their interaction on the sidelines of the match, the 60-year-old actor hugged Ganguly and posed for the lens with him — moments that have won the internet since.

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Cricketer Harshit Rana, who has stepped back from the field due to an injury, was also seen with the duo. Shah Rukh was accompanied to the match by his daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the official Instagram page of Kolkata Knight Riders wrote, “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.”

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and excitement. “Favourite dada (red heart emoji) SRK (blowing kisses emoji),” wrote one of them. “My two favourites in 1 frame… Dada & King Khan,” another commented.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. It is slated to release during Christmas this year. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan.

Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of King in November last year to mark the actor’s 60th birthday.

The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.

Shah Rukh is also set to share screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 in an extended cameo as a cop.