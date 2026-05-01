‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actors Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood actors Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt were honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a rare double star ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Walk of Fame recognises individuals who have achieved excellence in motion pictures, television, radio, music, or live theatre. Over the years, several prominent figures have been honoured, including Harrison Ford, Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson, Tom Hanks and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

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Blunt, a recipient of SAG, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards, received the 2,841st star, while Tucci, known for appearing in over 100 films, was awarded the 2,842nd star. The stars are located at 6930 Hollywood Boulevard on the south side of the street.

The ceremony was attended by Blunt’s husband and filmmaker John Krasinski, along with Meryl Streep, Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A double star ceremony like this is rare, and it feels especially meaningful to honour two artists whose work and friendship have resonated so deeply with audiences around the world,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement.

“Emily and Stanley have each built amazing careers on their own, but there is a special bond they have as stars of both The Devil Wears Prada films. Celebrating them together on the Walk of Fame will be a moment that reflects both their individual achievements and the genuine connection they share,” she added.

Tucci and Blunt recently worked together in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which released on Friday. Directed by David Frankel, the sequel to the 2006 film also features Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The original film followed Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a journalism graduate who moves to New York City and lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway.

The sequel centres on Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of traditional print media, while confronting her former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a luxury group executive controlling key advertising funds.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna serving as executive producers.