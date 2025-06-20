In pictures: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ premiere

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Imran Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Juhi Chawla attended the premiere of Aamir Khan’s latest release Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai on Thursday. Here's a look at some moments from the star-studded event.

Shah Rukh Khan posed with the cast of the film directed by R.S. Prasanna. Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as Gulshan Arora, an unconventional basketball coach who takes on the challenge of mentoring ten differently abled individuals. The film launches a group of new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Aamir looked dashing in a white kurta designed by couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The other actors sported black ensembles to offer a striking contrast.

Genelia Deshmukh, who essays the role of Gulshan’s wife Suneeta in the film, looked gorgeous in a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle held Aamir Khan’s hand as she walked into the premiere venue. She looked gorgeous in an ivory sari.

Aamir’s nephew, actor Imran Khan, looked dapper in a green jacket and black T-shirt as he posed with the actors of the film.

Vicky Kaushal turned heads in a denim jacket. The 37-year-old actor will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Clad in a white suit, Juhi Chawla posed for a picture with the cast of the film.

Salman Khan attended the event in a black-and-grey ensemble.