‘Nothing short of a father figure’: Shah Rukh Khan remembers Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra

Actor Shah Rukh Khan Monday remembered Bollywood veteran Dharmendra as a “father figure” following the actor’s death at the age of 89 on Monday.

The Padma Bhushan awardee breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday, just days before his 90th birthday.

Sharing an unseen photo with the late actor on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me…thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over.”

The photo shows Dharmendra tenderly placing his hand on Shah Rukh’s face as the two pose together at an event.

Thanking Dharmendra for showering him with blessings and love, Shah Rukh added, “You are immortal… and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always.”

Earlier this month, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment.

False reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor was dead circulated online during his hospitalisation, prompting repeated requests of privacy from the family.

At Dharmendra’s last rites, held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, Shah Rukh was among other celebrities who arrived to pay their final respects. The veteran actor shared screen space with Shah Rukh in a cameo in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, joining the latter in the song Deewangi Deewangi.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bonny Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.