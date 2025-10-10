Seven performances by Hindi cinema’s furry (and feathered) stars that deserved an Oscar

Hollywood’s newest four-legged sensation, Indy, the star of the horror-thriller Good Boy — set for a theatrical release in India on October 17 — has written a witty open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, pleading for animal performers to be considered in the Oscars’ acting categories.

While the jury’s still out on whether the Academy will ever “throw them a bone”, Indy’s letter got us thinking. Bollywood has had its own share of scene-stealing animal actors over the decades. From loyal companions to climactic heroes, these seven animals made the films memorable with their performances.

Dhanno the horse in Sholay (1975)

1 7 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ramesh Sippy’s legendary Sholay, Dhanno isn’t just Basanti’s (Hema Malini) horse, she’s her constant companion and confidante. She not only endures Basanti’s endless ramblings, but also gallops into legendary status during one of the film’s most heroic moments when Gabbar’s (Amjad Khan) dacoits were pursuing Basanti. “Chal Dhanno, aaj tere Basanti ki izzat ka sawal hai,” Hema’s character screams, and Dhanno understands the gravity of the situation — sprinting for her life, and her owner’s too.

The pigeon in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

2 7 X

Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya redefined Bollywood romance in the late ’80s, and the film’s most unexpected Cupid was a pigeon. When Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree) are separated, the bird becomes their secret messenger — flying between the two lovers to deliver letters. The pigeon’s role in this love story is etched in history with the iconic song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja. In a way, the pigeon symbolises the old-school nostalgia of love and relationships in the pre-internet era.

Moti the dog in Teri Meherbaniyan (1985)

3 7 IMDb

Moti, the loyal canine from Teri Meherbaniyan (1985), remains one of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable animal heroes. Raised by Ram (Jackie Shroff) after being rescued as a pup, Moti is a beacon of loyalty. When Ram is murdered by Thakur (Amrish Puri) and his men, Moti takes revenge — tracking down and killing each of the culprits. The dog’s performance carries the film post-interval. For a change, an animal was more than just a pet; it was the four-legged protagonist of a full-blown revenge saga.

The monkey in Paap Ka Ant (1989)

4 7 YouTube

After the murder of her fiancé, a deputy commissioner of police (Rajesh Khanna), advocate Jyoti Thakur (Hema Malini) goes on a revenge spree with the help of his pet monkey, who moves into the homes of the killers unwatched and lays the ground for retribution.

Allah Rakha the eagle in Coolie (1983)

5 7 IMDb

In Manmohan Desai’s Coolie, Amitabh Bachchan may have been the hero, but his eagle Allah Rakha was the film’s emotional glue. From Iqbal’s childhood where he tries to save Salma a la Jatayu from Ramayana being carried away in a chopper to Bachchan’s iconic entry on screen. Allah Rakha snatches the revolver from Suresh Oberoi and perches on Iqbal’s right arm. A jump from the railway over bridge to a stationary train, the swagger and then finally the platform.

Not only does the faithful companion save Bachchan’s Iqbal from danger, but he also becomes the thread connecting lost family members. In true Desai fashion, Allah Rakha was more than just a pet, and as the translation of the name goes, he was divine intervention.

Tuffy the dog in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

6 7 Netflix

Bollywood stars on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan couch may have a tough time remembering the name of the pomeranian from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! but Tuffy’s name is etched in Hindi film history. The film’s emotional climax hinges entirely on this canine’s act of conscience — delivering a letter that reunites lovers.

Pluto Mehra the dog in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

7 7 Facebook

Pluto Mehra, the lovable dog in Dil Dhadakne Do, felt almost human with his cheeky wit and sharp observations about the family around him. Pluto was a wise, furry commentator on love, ego, and family chaos, making audiences laugh, nod, and sometimes sigh at just how human he seemed. Aamir Khan gave him voice while Javed Akhtar’s dialogues added depth to his character.