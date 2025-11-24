Ashlesha Savant, Sandeep Baswana tie the knot after dating for 23 years

Actor-couple Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana sealed their union in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday after dating for 23 years. The couple took their vows in a picturesque setting at the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir on 16 November, surrounded by family and close friends.

Ashlesha looked radiant in a blush pink sari, while Sandeep exuded elegance in a powder pink sherwani.

“And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs…Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings,” the duo wrote in a joint instagram post.

Aslesha went with a minimalistic bridal look and makeup, teaming her sari with a choker of uncut diamonds and a matching maangtika.

The couple, who dated for 23 years, were caught in a candid moment during a photoshoot shortly after their wedding.

Ashlesha is known for her roles in shows like Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The couple met for the first time in 2002 on the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where Ashlesha portrayed Teesha Mehta Virani and Sandeep played Sahil Virani.

Ashlesha currently stars in the daily Star Plus show Jhanak, also streaming on JioHotstar. Sandeep was last seen in the 2024 series Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann.