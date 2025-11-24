‘Old friends and new’: Shreya Dhanwanthary shares BTS photos from ‘The Family Man 3’ sets

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Sunday dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of The Family Man Season 3 featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi.

1 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanwanthary, who reprises her role as TASC agent Zoya Ali in the third instalment, posed for a picture with Manoj Bajpayee.

2 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

The third instalment continues the story of Srikant Tiwari, an elite undercover agent, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who balances the complexities of national duty and his personal turbulent life.

3 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

“From Old Friends & New…,” Shreya wrote in the caption.

4 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya also shared a frame with Jaideep Ahlawat, who portrays the antagonist Rukma in the new season.

5 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya and Priyamani paused for a quick snap together.

6 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

The Family Man creator Krishna Dasarakothapalli a.k.a DK also posed for the camera with Shreya. The show’s writer Suman Kumar is also seen in the frame. Image 8: (pic 18)

7 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya was seen sharing a light-hearted candid moment with Sharib Hashmi on set.

8 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya also posed with Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha — who play Srikant Tiwari’s family on the sets.

9 9 Facebook/ Shreya Dhanwanthary

Gul Panag, who plays Saloni Bhatt on the show, and Shreya posed together for a photo on the sets.