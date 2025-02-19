Selena Gomez teases collaboration with Gracie Abrams for ‘I Said I Love You First’ album; watch video

Singer-actress Selena Gomez teased a collaboration with singer Gracie Abrams for a track from her upcoming album I Said I Love You First on social media.

The Single Soon singer has teamed up with her fiance Benny Blanco for her next album, which is set to release on March 21.

Selena on Tuesday shared a video of her lip-syncing to her song with the lyrics — “Call me when you break up/ I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up/ I miss the way we’d stay up/ We’d talk about forever while I’m taking off my makeup.” She has tagged Abrams and Benny in the video. However, Abrams’ vocals are not heard in the video.

“I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Abrams took to the comments section and wrote, “Heyyyyyyyy that’s my friendddd.” Benny joined in the fun and replied to her comment, saying, “Heyyyyyy that’s my wife.”

Selena and Benny are yet to reveal the title of the track. The couple announced their upcoming album last week. They also released the first track, Scared of Loving You, from the album.

Blanco, known for producing hits for pop icons like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, previously collaborated with Gomez on her 2015 hit song Same Old Love, 2019's I Can’t Get Enough and the 2023 track Single Soon.

Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the former’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023. The actress announced her engagement with Blanco in December 2024. “Forever begins now,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Selena’s last release was Love On from an album of the same name. She recently starred in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Perez.