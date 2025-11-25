Scarlett Johansson boards new ‘Exorcist’ film from writer-director Mike Flanagan

Actress Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the upcoming Exorcist film, which will be written and directed by Mike Flanagan, according to US-based media reports.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan told entertainment news portal Deadline.

The film will tell an all-new story set in The Exorcist universe. It is not a sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, as per the report by Deadline.

The new film is produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Red Room Pictures.

Johansson made her directorial debut with the Sony Pictures Classics drama Eleanor the Great, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The 41-year-old actress last starred in Gareth Edwards’s Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

Johansson has the films Ray Gunn and Paper Tiger in the pipeline.

The Exorcist franchise began in 1973 with the original William Friedkin directorial, based on William Peter Blatty's eponymous novel. The franchise has since expanded with sequels, prequels, and a TV series. The main theatrical film instalments are The Exorcist (1973), Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977), The Exorcist III (1990), Exorcist: The Beginning (2004), Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005), and The Exorcist: Believer (2023).