‘He will do something special for cinema’: Sara Arjun on working with Aditya Dhar in ‘Dhurandhar’ films

Actress Sara Arjun, on Sunday, thanked Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar in a note on social media, sharing her experience of working with him on the sets of the action drama.

In the film, Arjun played Yalina Jamali and reprised the role in its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19.

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Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos with Dhar from the sets of the film, Arjun wrote, “The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself.”

“But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame.This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Durandhar 1 & 2,” Arjun added.

Thanking the filmmaker, Arjun called Dhar and his direction team “the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen.”

Arjun went on to thank the producers and production team for “weathering the storms,” and lauded the DOP and camera crew for capturing “scale and soul in every frame.”

Arjun also extended her gratitude to the rest of the crew, from casting and costume to music, editing, VFX, and technical teams, for their tireless efforts behind the scenes.

“Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let’s all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight. Thank you to the entire crew of Durandhar. History has been made,” Arjun signed off.

Reacting to the post, Dhar wrote in the comments section, “There’s a rare kind of courage in the way you feel things and an even rare grace in how you let the world see it. What you gave wasn’t just a performance, it was something lived, something deeply and truthfully yours.”

“Thank you for trusting the journey, for holding on with such quiet strength and honesty. Keep going, keep feeling, keep shining exactly as you are, the world needs that light, and this is only the beginning of something truly extraordinary. Gold Bless You,” Dhar added.

Father Raj Arjun wrote in the comments section, “Meri bacchi (my child).”

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari to dismantle the underworld and a terror network affecting India.

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

The first installment of the franchise had collected over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

The second instalment has entered the coveted Rs 1,000-crore nett club at the domestic box office on its 18th day, continuing its record-breaking run in theatres.